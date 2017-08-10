Trainer fined and wrong horse disqualified for Yarmouth win

Trainer Charlie McBride said he made an "honest mistake" by entering Millie's Kiss rather than Mandarin Princess in a race at Yarmouth.

Trainer Charlie McBride has been fined £1,500 for saddling the wrong horse to victory in a race at Yarmouth.

McBride faced a British Horseracing Authority (BHA) disciplinary panel on Thursday to explain how Millie's Kiss rather than Mandarin Princess passed the post first in the opening race of a meeting last month.

Mandarin Princess was declared the 50-1 winner of the race on July 27, but a scan revealed it was the two-year-old's older stablemate, Millie's Kiss, who had outpaced the rest of the field.

The BHA panel disqualified Mandarin Princess and also hit McBride in the pocket

"It was simply an honest mistake," said McBride.

"I've been fined £1,500 and I hope that is the end of the matter now. We had a fair hearing, no complaints, and it won't happen again."