Transfer deadline day live: Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea latest news, Man United linked with Riyad Mahrez

The final day of the summer transfer window could yet prove to be the busiest in the history of the Premier League with a number of big deals still up in to air, with Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea set to heavily feature.

Liverpool are closing in on Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after agreeing a £40m deal to sign the England international, who has just nine months remaining on his contract which, once expires, would result in him being available for free.

The Reds also remain keen on Thomas Lemar, although the Monaco forward is proving harder to land, while interest remains in Southampton’s unhappy defender Virgil van Dijk. Meanwhile, striker Divock Origi could head for the door in a £6m loan move to Hoffenheim.

While Arsenal are resigned to losing Oxlade-Chamberlain, they still want to keep Alexis Sanchez and will resist Manchester City’s deadline day advances, although that resolve could be tested by a £70m cash-only offer.

While Arsenal are set to lose a midfielder, they are only keen on signing a defender in West Brom’s Jonny Evans, should Shkodran Mustafi return to Italy on a loan-to-buy deal with Inter Milan.

Finally, Chelsea will be watched closely as they hope to land three major signings on Thursday, with Leicester City’s Danny Drinkwater the most likely. The Blues also want to sign Everton’s Ross Barkley, and after having Oxlade-Chamberlain reject them earlier this week, they could reignite their interest in Drinkwater’s club colleague Jamie Vardy.

Follow the live news below...

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...