Transfer deadline day live: Liverpool kick off £200m spree, Arsenal eye Julian Draxler, Mbappe to PSG, Spurs latest

Transfer deadline day is finally here with some of world football's biggest names potentially on the move.

Neymar has already smashed the world transfer record by swapping Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain but many closer to home could follow him in big money transfers with speculation about the futures of Philippe Coutinho, Alexis Sanchez and more refusing to go away.

Manchester City have been the summer's biggest spenders splashing over £200m on new arrivals but Pep Guardiola isn't stopping there with Sanchez the marquee target and Jonny Evans eyed to plug what still looks to be a hole in the centre of their defence.

Liverpool have signed Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after agreeing a £40m deal to sign the England international, who has just nine months remaining on his contract which, once expires, would result in him being available for free.

The Reds also remain keen on Thomas Lemar, although the Monaco forward is proving harder to land, while interest remains in Southampton’s unhappy defender Virgil van Dijk. Meanwhile, striker Divock Origi could head for the door in a £6m loan move to Hoffenheim.

While Arsenal are set to lose a midfielder, they are only keen on signing a defender in West Brom’s Jonny Evans, should Shkodran Mustafi return to Italy on a loan-to-buy deal with Inter Milan with Sanchez's future set to go to the wire.

Chelsea will be watched closely as they hope to land three major signings on Thursday, with Leicester City’s Danny Drinkwater the most likely. The Blues also want to sign Everton’s Ross Barkley, and after having Oxlade-Chamberlain reject them earlier this week, they could reignite their interest in Drinkwater’s club colleague Jamie Vardy.

