Transfer deadline day live: Liverpool agree late deal, Arsenal turn to Thomas Lemar, Mbappe to PSG, Sanchez latest

There are just hours remaining until the 2017 summer transfer window slams shut.

Neymar has already smashed the world transfer record by moving from Barcelona to PSG, with the Ligue 1 side also signing Kylian Mbappe on loan. They will have the option to sign the teenager permanently next summer for £166m.

Arsenal had also hoped to sign a Monaco forward as they made a late bid for Thomas Lemar. But they ran out of time to agree personal terms with the player which scuppered any chance Alexis Sanchez had of signing for Manchester City.

Arsene Wenger’s side did however sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The England international moves to Liverpool for £40m.

As expected, Tottenham Hotspur have also had a busy deadline day. They have signed Serge Aurier from PSG and are close to landing Fernando Llorente from Swansea, while they are also hoping to bring in Andre Gomes from Barcelona.

Chelsea are also working hard to sign some new players having missed out on Llorente to their city rivals. Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez remains a viable target.

