TRANSFER: Felda United re-sign former foreign star

Felda United have confirmed the return of Brazilian forward Thiago Augusto Fernandes on Friday morning.

According to the club, the 27-year old has rejoined them as replacement for the underperforming Argentine Gaston Andres Javier Cellerino, and is on his way to Malaysia.

The announcement quoted Felda United boss Bhaskaran R Sathianathan as voicing his confidence in the Brazilian.

Thiago Augusto celebrates with Liridon Krasniqi after the latter scored

Thiago while playing for Kedah in 2016.

"Thiago is a striker with a proven track record with Felda United and Kedah.

"I am confident that he is the right man who will solve our lack of clinical finishing," said Sathianathan.

He had joined the Fighters in the 2015 season, from Bahrain's Manama Club. But at the start of the 2016 season he was sidelined in the first half of the season due to a long term injury.

When he recovered he was sent out on loan to Kedah, and helped them lift the 2016 Malaysia Cup. But he did not return to Felda for the start of the 2017 season, opting to rejoin Manama instead.