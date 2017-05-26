TRANSFER: Jordan Yong to join Melaka United in pre-season

Another foreign-based footballer with Malaysian heritage will arrive on these shores in the coming season. Find out which club the defender will join.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

One of the most-recent players to join the growing network of footballers with part-Malaysian heritage, Jordan Yong has announced his departure from his current club to play in Malaysia.

On his Twitter account, the 27-year old announced that he will be leaving King's Lynn Town F.C., who compete in the Southern Football League in England, and thanked the club.

"Having played 286 games, I've enjoyed and always given 100% every time I put the blue and gold shirt on, and it has been part of my home.

"It has been an honour and pleasure to have been part of such a great club," wrote Yong.

A report by Eastern Daily Press quoted him as saying that he will be joining Melaka United in the pre-season.

"I had three weeks there and only came back on Saturday.

"I had a trial with Melaka. I was originally going to have trials with three clubs, but did well enough and they wanted me to stay on," he revealed.

Part of the reason behind the switch is the opportunity for him to turn professional at the Mousedeers.

"An offer of a professional contract that will see me depart in December is an opportunity that is too good to turn down, and a goal I have been working my whole life for," he explained.

In an interview with the Malaysian edition of FourFourTwo last year, Yong described himself as a "modern day attacking full-back". He is part-Malaysian on his father's side; who hails from Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.