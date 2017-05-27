TRANSFER: Kelantan add another foreign signing

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Kelantan are close to signing another foreign player, after having signed Lebanon international Abou Bakr Al-Mel one week earlier.

According to club advisor Tan Sri Annuar Musa, French-Senegalese forward L'Imam Seydi will undergo the necessary tests, before joining the Red Warriors' training after Abou Bakr returns from his national team duty.

Coincidentally, the Lebanon national team will take on Malaysia in an Asian Cup qualification group match on July 6, with the match to be held at Larkin.

Annuar announced Kelantan's approach of the 31-year old forward on his Facebook page, and said that Seydi will be partnered with Abou Bakr.

"Abou Bakr will be partnered with L'Imam Seydi whereby Seydi will take up the position left by [Mohammed] Ghaddar, while Abou Bakr will play in his preferred role; attacking midfielder/backup striker," explained the former Kelantan chairman.

Seydi had previously played mostly for European clubs, such as Hungary's Nyíregyháza Spartacus, Azerbaijan's Inter Baku PIK and most recently Maltese side Birkirkara FC.

Annuar also announced several updates on the club's affairs. Alfredo Carlos Gonzales, who had earlier been appointed as technical director by the club, will now act as co-head coach alongside Zahasmi Ismail.

"With Danso (defender Mamadou Danso), Gomis (midfielder Morgaro Gomis), Bakr and Seydi, Alfredo will produce a more formidable Red Warriors, god willing," wrote Annuar.

According to him also, unpaid wages of the club's current players will be settled before the Islamic celebration of Aidilfitri at the end of June, while the club sponsors will begin providing bonus to the team.