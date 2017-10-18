Transfer news: The latest rumours from Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal and all the top teams

Philippe Coutinho isn't the only Liverpool player Barcelona have their eye on, according to Don Balon.

The Catalans have been tracking 18-year-old Ben Woodburn, who is widely tipped to become a star for both the Reds and for Wales.

Barcelona have already approached Woodburn's representatives, with Liverpool determined to hang on to the player who made his first-team debut last season at age 17.

Barcelona will look to the Bundesliga if their January pursuit of Philippe Coutinho fails, according to Sport .

The Camp Nou side were unable to sign the Liverpool player during the summer, and have chosen their alternatives if they are rebuffed once again. Max Meyer of Schalke and Bayer Leverkusen's Julian Brandt are top of their shortlist, with Barca already having made contact with both clubs.

RAMOS TO HELP MADRID SIGN BARCA WINGER

Real Madrid want to sign Barcelona winger Jose Manual Arnaiz Diaz, with the help of Sergio Ramos’ brother, according to Diario Gol .

Diaz joined Barcelona from Real Valladolid in the summer and he has been impressing for the club’s ‘B’ team.

His performances have not gone unnoticed in Madrid and president Florentino Perez will continue to monitor Diaz, who is represented by Real defender Ramos’ brother.

LEEDS CHASE MAN UTD STRIKER

Manchester United striker James Wilson is a January loan target for Championship rivals Leeds United and Reading, claims The Sun .

Wilson is nearing peak fitness after suffering a serious knee injury on loan at Derby last season and he hasn’t made a first-team appearance for United in almost two years.

MAN UTD TRACKING ESPANYOL LEFT-BACK

Manchester United are scouting 20-year-old Espanyol defender Aaron Martin, ESPN claims.

The Red Devils watched the Spain Under-21 international during the Barcelona side's clash with Levante and will be keeping an eye on his development. Although Martin is contracted to the club until 2022, he could be snapped up if his €40 million release clause is activated.

TURKISH BISCUIT COMPANY WANTS NEWCASTLE

Turkish billionaire and biscuit tycoon Murat Ulker is willing to pay £220 million to buy Newcastle United from Mike Ashley, according to the London Evening Standard .

The club has been put up for sale by Ashley and Turkey's richest man, whose company owns McVitie's biscuits, is said to be the frontrunner after expressing an interest.

MATA SNUBS HUGE CHINA OFFER

Juan Mata has rejected an offer from the Chinese Super League that would have seen him make £375,000 per week after tax, The Sun reports.

The midfielder's contract at Manchester United runs out at the end of the season and is said to have attracted interest from clubs in China. The 29-year-old received the huge offer from an unnamed side last month, but has no interest in following the big money to Asia and hopes to stay at Old Trafford.

OZIL EDGING CLOSER TO JANUARY ARSENAL EXIT

Arsenal are bracing themselves to lose Mesut Ozil in January as they try to avoid seeing the playmaker walk out on a free transfer, reports the Mirror .

Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are out of contract in June, leading to heavy speculation that Arsenal could cut their losses and sell their two stars in the new year.

Inter have emerged as a possible destination for the Germany international, with Manchester City also linked but keener to complete a deal for Alexis.

SPURS VALUE KANE AT OVER £200M

Tottenham value striker Harry Kane at more than £200 million, according to the Times .

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy reportedly believes the England star is worth more than the massive price Paris Saint-Germain paid to sign Neymar this past summer, sending a signal to potential suitors that the club fully intends to keep Kane in north London.

FURIOUS CONTE PLANNING TO DITCH BATSHUAYI

A livid Antonio Conte is ready to sell Michy Batshuayi in January after laying into his Chelsea team following this weekend's 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace, reports the Telegraph .

The Blues were shocked by the Premier League whipping boys, and Conte let them know exactly what he thought of their display in the aftermath of that defeat.

Now Batshuayi appears to have his days numbered at Stamford Bridge, with the likes of Christian Benteke and Jamie Vardy mentioned as possible replacements for the misfiring forward.

LIVERPOOL & ARSENAL FIGHT FOR WONDERKID BROOKS

Liverpool and Arsenal are competing for the signature of Sheffield United wonderkid David Brooks, claims the Mirror .

The 20-year-old has earned rave reviews for his performances with the Blades, and Jurgen Klopp is believed to be preparing a £10 million bid come January.

Klopp, however, will face competition from Arsenal and a host of other Premier League teams if he wishes to land his target.

ANDRE SILVA WANTED AS ALEXIS REPLACEMENT

Arsenal are following AC Milan's Portugal forward Andre Silva as a possible replacement for Alexis Sanchez, according to the Sun .

With the Chilean's future at the Emirates Stadium mired in uncertainty, the Gunners are making contingency plans in the event of losing him in the upcoming transfer window.

Champions League football at San Siro, meanwhile, is far from guaranteed next season after a poor start to the Serie A season, and Silva might be available on a cut-price deal if the Italians fall short of their goals and need to recoup their massive transfer outlay this summer.

MARCOS ALONSO WANTED BY BARCA

Chelsea's Marcos Alonso heads a list of Barcelona targets to replace under-performing Jordi Alba at left-back, according to Don Balon .

With Alba struggling to find his best form under Ernesto Valverde, the likes of Alonso, Alex Sandro, Jose Gaya and Raphael Guerreiro are all mentioned as possible candidates for the role.

MADRID WANT RASHFORD IF KANE MOVE FAILS

Real Madrid have singled out Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford as their backup plan if they fail to sign Harry Kane, according to Don Balon .

The signing of Rashford has been approved by Cristiano Ronaldo, and could also mean that Karim Benzema remains at Santiago Bernabeu as the 19-year-old is eased into the Madrid team.

PREMIER LEAGUE CLUBS ON RABIOT ALERT

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot is concerned about the lack of progress over talks for a new contract, reports L'Equipe .

Rabiot’s current deal expires in 2019, but discussions have yet to take place over an extension, with reports suggesting Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham are all keeping an eye on the situation.

MAN UTD START JONES TALKS

Manchester United defender Phil Jones has started talks over a new contract to stay at Old Trafford, reports ESPN.

Jones’ current deal expires in 2019, but the England international’s impressive form this season is set to be rewarded with improved terms.

KOULIBALY TO COST CHELSEA €60M

Napoli will demand at least €60 million for Kalidou Koulibaly if Chelsea make a renewed approach for the defender at the end of the season, claims Calciomercato.com .

Chelsea were interested in Koulibaly over the summer and are expected to go back in for the centre-half, who has been an impressive figure for Napoli in the opening weeks of the campaign.

BARCA TARGET LEVERKUSEN TRIO

Barcelona are continuing to scout Bayer Leverkusen games, with three players catching the eye of sporting director Robert Fernandez, according to Sport .

Defender Jonathan Tah, and wingers Julian Brandt and Leon Bailey are the trio to have particularly impressed Fernandez this season.

WOODBURN SET FOR NEW LIVERPOOL DEAL

Liverpool are ready to reward Ben Woodburn with a new, improved contract after the forward turned 18, reports the Liverpool Echo .

The Wales international has made just one appearance for Liverpool this season, but the club are keen to hand him a fresh deal following his progress over the past 12 months.

LIVERPOOL TRACK DUTCH DEFENDER

Fortuna Sittard defender Perr Schuurs is continuing to have his progress tracked by Liverpool, reports the Daily Mail .

Schuurs was invited to train with Liverpool earlier this year and the 17-year-old has also been watched by the likes of Ajax, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City.

RONALDO TELLS REAL: SIGN DE GEA!

Cristiano Ronaldo has told Real Madrid chiefs to sign Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea, according to Diario Gol.

The Spain international has been a long-standing target for the Liga side and almost secured a transfer in 2015, only for a late hitch with the paperwork scuppering a move.

De Gea has 280 United appearances under his belt since his £19 million move from Atletico Madrid and signed a new four-year deal at Old Trafford two years ago.