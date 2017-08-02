Transfer news: The latest rumours from Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal and all the top teams

Monaco wonderkid Kylian Mbappe has told the club he wants to leave this summer, according to L'Equipe.

The teenage sensation is limiting his choices to a select few contenders. Barcelona - who will have €222m to spend when Neymar is sold - are among them as his entourage has reportedly had a meeting with the club.

Neymar is set to cost Paris Saint-Germain near £450 million according to a report from Sky Sports.

The cost is the total between meeting Neymar's release clause, bonuses and his wages, which are reported to be £515,000 per week after tax.

Virgil van Dijk has not backed down on his refusal to play for Southampton and is close to forcing a move to Liverpool, reports the Mirror .

Southampton has been steadfast in their refusal to sell to Liverpool, but the defender's stance may force the club to face coming down for that position or risk damaging team morale.

Neymar will wear the number the number 10 shirt at Paris Saint-Germain once his transfer from Barcelona goes through, according to reports in France, cited by the Mirror .

The 25-year-old forward is expected to seal a world-record move to PSG by the end of the week, following the activation of his €222 million release clause.

And, upon his arrival, Neymar will reportedly take the famous number 10 shirt from Javier Pastore.

BARCA TO MAKE €120M COUTINHO BID

Barcelona will ignore Liverpool's claim that Philippe Coutinho is not for sale at any price by making an offer worth around €120 million (£107.2m) for the Brazilian, according to the Daily Mail .

The Catalan side are in search of a replacement for Neymar after he was given permission to sort out his future ahead of his expected move to Paris Saint-Germain .

Liverpool are determined to hold on to the Brazilian, but that won't reportedly stop the Blaugrana from trying with a huge offer.

EVERTON BATTLE LIVERPOOL FOR MOR

Everton have joined Liverpool, Roma, Fiorentina and Inter in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund youngster Emre Mor, according to The Sun .

The 20-year-old has found playing time hard to come by since his move to Signal Iduna Park last season and the report suggests BVB are resigned to letting the pint-sized Turkish attacker move on to pastures new.

ARSENAL SQUAD EXPECT ALEXIS EXIT

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has convinced his team-mates that he wants to leave the club this summer, according to the Daily Mail .

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain remain interested in the Chile international and following his return to training, the rest of the Gunners' squad are now of the belief that he wants out.

MAN UTD MAKE DENDONCKER ENQUIRY

Manchester United have made an enquiry about the availability of Anderlecht midfielder Leander Dendoncker, reports the Manchester Evening News .

Jose Mourinho was impressed with the 22-year-old's performances against United in the Europa League last season and is now keen to explore a deal for the Belgian.

Anderlecht apparently value the midfielder at between £22 million and £31m although the report suggests that United are not expected to complete a transfer in the summer window.

ARSENAL WEIGH UP SERI BID

Arsenal are weighing up whether to make an offer for talented Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri, according to ESPN .

The report claims the Gunners are prepared to battle rivals Tottenham for Seri's signature, though much depends on whether Nice qualify for the Champions League group stages.

INTER TARGET DRAXLER

Inter are aiming to lure Julian Draxler from Paris Saint-Germain as part of a deal that will see Joao Mario move to the French capital, Corrierre dello Sport says.

PSG are interested in the Portuguese midfielder, but he will command a high fee considering he only joined Inter from Sporting last season. Draxler made the switch from Wolfsburg to PSG in January, but with Neymar and Alexis Sanchez possibly arriving, he may have to look elsewhere for first-team football already.

DI MARIA OPEN TO BARCA MOVE

With Neymar seemingly set for a move to Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona have been in touch with Angel Di Maria to gauge the Argentine's interest in a move the opposite way, Mundo Deportivo reports.

The Spanish outlet claims the attacker is open to the idea of playing alongside countryman Lionel Messi and, at 29 years old, could make the most of the final peak years of his career with one more high-profile move.

AC MILAN WANT DIEGO COSTA

AC Milan want to sign Chelsea striker Diego Costa on a permanent deal this summer, according to a report from the Telegraph .

Blues boss Antonio Conte has made it clear that Costa is not in his plans for the upcoming Premier League season and remains confident of offloading the Spain international in the coming weeks.

MBAPPE PRICE NOW €200M

Monaco have raised their asking price for Kylian Mbappe to €200 million in the hope that Barcelona will seek him out as a replacement for Neymar, reports Mail Online .

Real Madrid were reportedly willing to pay around £160m for the France international, but they will now have to dig a little deeper if they want to get a deal done.

CHELSEA WANT DRINKWATER

Chelsea have added Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater to their list of summer transfer targets, according to the Telegraph .

Antonio Conte is still keen to add to his squad ahead of the new campaign, having lost Nemanja Matic to Manchester United.

CHELSEA BACK IN FOR CANDREVA

Chelsea are hopeful they can secure a deal to sign Inter's Antonio Candreva, with the Serie A club willing to sell the winger if they land Lazio's Keita Balde, says the Mirror .

Blues manager Antonio Conte pushed for a move for Candreva in the January transfer window though a move to bring the 30-year-old to London broke down.

LIVERPOOL JOIN SANCHES CHASE

Liverpool have joined Chelsea and Manchester United in the hunt for Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches, according to Sport Bild .

The Portugal international was expected to secure a loan move this summer, with AC Milan also keen, but Jurgen Klopp is weighing up a permanent move as speculation continues to suggest Philippe Coutinho may leave Anfield.

FIVE CLUBS KEEN ON SMALLING

Five Premier League clubs are now interested in Manchester United defender Chris Smalling, reports TMW .

West Brom have been keen on the England international for some time, but they have been joined in the transfer pursuit by Burnley, Leicester, Crystal Palace and Stoke.

GRIEZMANN FAVOURITE TO REPLACE NEYMAR

Barcelona will look to sign Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann as a replacement for PSG-bound Neymar, according to SPORT .

The report claims the Blaugrana are resigned to losing Neymar and have drawn up a shortlist of possible replacements, including Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele and PSG's Angel Di Maria.

But Barca reportedly prefer Griezmann as he is already used to Spanish football, but they would need to negotiate with Atletico as they cannot afford the Frenchman's €200m release clause.

BARCA STARS SICK OF NEYMAR SITUATION

A number of Barcelona players have become 'completely sick' at the long-running transfer saga involving Neymar, according to Sport .

The Brazilian has been linked with a transfer-record switch to PSG all summer, with Barca stars apparently now resigned to losing the 25-year-old despite their attempts to convince him to stay.

INTER TO MAKE £35M MANE BID

Inter Milan plan to make a £35 million bid for Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane, according to the Daily Express .

The Serie A side is looking to make a splash in the transfer market after a big-spending summer from rivals AC Milan, and the Senegal international has reportedly been on the club's radar for some time.

LIVERPOOL STEP UP VAN DIJK HUNT

Liverpool refuse to be beaten in their pursuit of Virgil van Dijk and will attempt to close the deal before the end of the transfer window, according to the Daily Mail .

Southampton have been adamant they will not sell their star defender, insisting he would stay at St. Mary's.

But after incessant interest from the Reds the club could now relent, and have lined up Lazio's Wesley Hoedt as a possible replacement.

BARCA HAS €100M COUTINHO OFFER REJECTED

Barcelona had a €100m offer for Philippe Coutinho rejected by Liverpool, according to Mohamed Bouhafsi of RMCSport .

The La Liga giants previously had an €80m bid knocked back by the Reds, who insisted earlier Monday they will not sell the Brazilian playmaker .

EVERTON TO SPEND £200M IN TRANSFERS

Ronald Koeman is ready to spend over £200m in transfers if he can secure his desired targets, reports the Mirror .

The report states Everton are closing in on Swansea's Gylfi Sigurdsson for £50m, but Koeman still wants a striker to replace Romelu Lukaku and fancies Olivier Giroud and Christian Benteke.

The Toffees boss also would like a centre-back as insurance for the aging duo of Ashley Williams and Phil Jagielka.

MILAN OFFER FOR SANCHES REJECTED

Bayern Munich have rejected an AC Milan offer for unsettled midfielder Renato Sanches, Le10Sport.com reports.

The big-spending Italians reportedly offered €10m to loan the Portugal international with a €40m option to purchase after the season, but Bayern denied the offer.

MAN UTD AGREE AURIER TERMS

Manchester United have struck a deal with Serge Aurier to sign the right-back from Paris Saint-Germain but he wil have to face a court hearing to be granted permission to enter the UK, The Sun reports.

The 24-year-old has previously been banned from entering the country after he was found guilty of assaulting a police officer. However, the Red Devils are anxious to provide another option alongside Antonio Valencia and hope to complete the deal after agreeing personal terms.

LIVERPOOL WANT LEMAR

Liverpool may enter the race to sign Thomas Lemar from Monaco if Philipp Coutinho joins Barcelona, Le10 Sport claims.

The 21-year-old midfielder has been the subject of bids from Arsenal, but Monaco are determined to hold on to him. However, with Coutinho being pursued by Barca as a potential replacement for Neymar should he join Paris Saint-Germain, the Reds may go after the France international.

BARCA COULD TURN TO OZIL

Barcelona could turn their attention to signing Arsenal's Mesut Ozil if they are unable to sign Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool, Don Balon claims.

With Neymar's future up in the air regarding a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain, the Catalan side are having to look at alternatives to the former Brazil captain.

Coutinho is said to be atop their wishlist if his countryman does leave for PSG, but Barca believe they could prise Ozil away from the Emirates for a fee of around €60 million and have a dig at Real Madrid – the German's former club – in the process.