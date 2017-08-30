Transfer news live: Arsenal snub Chelsea offer, Manchester United agree deal and Liverpool suffer late blow

Time is running out for the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United as the summer transfer window draws to a close.

There are less than 48 hours remaining for clubs to complete their business before the summer window slams shut at 11pm tomorrow.

Expect plenty of last-minute drama as clubs frantically scramble to land their targets for the 2017/18 season.

Neymar has already smashed the world transfer record by swapping Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain but many closer to home could follow him in big money transfers with speculation about the futures of Alexis Sanchez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and more refusing to go away.

Manchester City have been the summer's biggest spenders splashing over £200m on new arrivals but Pep Guardiola isn't stopping there with Jonny Evans eyed to plug what still looks to be a hole in the centre of their defence.

Crosstown rivals United have been busy too and still want more despite adding Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic and Victor Lindelof with Jose Mourinho keen on an attacking wide player and a new full back.

Liverpool struggled to get deals over the line early and could still lose Coutinho but have bounced back with the signing of Naby Keita looking like a real coup. Meanwhile, Chelsea need bodies as Antonio Conte battles with an injury and suspension crisis with the Premier League champions.

