Transfer news live: Jose Mourinho 'privately confident' over Gareth Bale deal as PSG close in on Kylian Mbappe

The Premier League officially gets under way today after two long months without it.

Arsenal and Leicester go head to head tonight at the Emirates to kick off what promises to be another season of entertainment.

Still, the transfer market remains very much alive and kicking ahead of deadline day later this month.

Barcelona remain fixated on landing Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho, though the Reds are insistent their prized possession is not for sale.

Arsenal look no closer to resolving the Alexis Sanchez saga while Antonio Conte's search to strengthen his 'small' squad continues.

Further abroad, PSG are said to be closing in on Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in a £163m deal - a mere week after forking out nearly £200m for Neymar.

Another day in the summer transfer window... follow the latest deals and reports below!

