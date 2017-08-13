Transfer news live: Manchester United reject Spurs bid for Anthony Martial, Liverpool 'to sell' Philippe Coutinho

Manchester United have rejected a £25m offer from Tottenham Hotspur for Anthony Martial, with reports in France claiming that Spurs made a shock move for the 21-year-old in the last few days.

Martial was a notable omission from United’ Uefa Super Cup defeat by Real Madrid during the week, with manager Jose Mourinho leaving the France international on the bench, and Spurs clearly tried to structure a cut-price move for the former Monaco striker, who cost United upwards of £46m just two years ago.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp appeared resigned to losing Philippe Coutinho this summer, with the German acknowledging that you cannot keep unhappy players at clubs against their will. The Brazil midfielder missed Liverpool’s 3-3 draw with Watford on Saturday, with Barcelona poised to make another offer for him after his transfer request on Friday.

Alexis Sanchez has resumed training with Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insisting that he will stay at the Emirates this season, despite intense interest from Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain. The Chilean striker was in the stands on Friday to watch Arsenal’s 4-3 victory over Leicester City.

Barcelona have completed the signing of former Tottenham midfielder Paulinho from Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande for a fee of £36.6m.

However, it looks like PSG will steal the headlines once again, with a move for Kylian Mbappe close to completion that could see the Monaco forward join for more than the £200m it cost the Parisians to side Neymar.

