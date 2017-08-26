Transfer news live: Shkodran Mustafi linked to Inter Milan as Liverpool make push for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

A number of transfer sagas are yet to see a resolution: Getty

There's a little under one week to go until the closure of the summer transfer window but already the Premier League has set a new spending record.

England's top 20 teams have the shattered the previous record of £1.165bn which was set last year.

Fuelled by global broadcast rights deals totalling £8.4bn, 12 Premier League teams have broken their transfer record since the end of last season.

Manchester City have been the biggest spenders, with an outlay of £222m that has seen them bring in the likes of Kyle Walker and Bernardo Silva.

Elsewhere, Manchester United have splurged £145.8m on three players, including marquee signing Romelu Lukaku who joined for a British record £75m.

Everton, Chelsea and Liverpool have similarly brought in a number of big names as they prepare for a new season of football.

But with six days to go, expect plenty more deals to come through as we count down the clock.

Follow all the latest reports and completed deals below:

