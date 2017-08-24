Transfer news live updates: Arsenal 'to sell two players', Liverpool braced for Coutinho bid, Cristiano Ronaldo latest

Chelsea have offered £35m for Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, with the England international considering a move across London as he enters the final year of his contract.

Arsenal are expected to resume talks with Oxlade-Chamberlain this week over extending his stay at the Emirates, but the 24-year-old was disappointed by the club’s original offer and wants at least £125,000-a-week to commit his future.

Chelsea are also being heavily linked with Leicester midfielder Danny Drinkwater, with the reigning Premier League champions considering a £27m offer for the 27-year-old England international.

Philippe Coutinho’s future remains one of great doubt after Barcelona considered a £136m offer, which would see the Catalans pay an initial £101m for the Liverpool midfielder with the rest of the fee made up in add-ons.

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi also faces an uncertain future with Italian side Inter Milan making a surprise move for the German international, with a season-long loan on the cards with a view to a permanent deal.

Finally, Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is once again being questioned, with reports in Spain claiming the Portuguese forward could leave Real Madrid by the end of next week.

Follow the live news below...

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...