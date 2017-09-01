Transfer news live updates: Barcelona to make late Philippe Coutinho bid, Ross Barkley rejects Chelsea during medical

The Premier League transfer window may be shut, but all eyes will be on Barcelona and a potential last-ditch effort to sign Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho, with the Spanish market not due to shut until midnight tonight.

Liverpool have so far insisted that they will not sell Coutinho under any circumstances, but armed with the £200m that they received through the sale of Neymar, Barcelona can certainly test their resolve to the extreme limit today.

Despite missing the start of the season through a “stress-related” back strain, Coutinho played and scored for Brazil on Thursday night in their 2-0 victory over Ecuador, and he looks to be the final piece of the transfer window jigsaw.

Meanwhile, there is certain to be plenty of fallout from Ross Barkley’s last-minute decision to reject Chelsea after having a change of heart in the middle of his medical.

The blame game has also started between Arsenal and Manchester City, with both clubs refusing to accept that they are at fault for the late flurry that saw Alexis Sanchez edge towards a move and Arsenal offer £92m for Monaco’s Thomas Lemar, only to withdraw the bid soon after.

