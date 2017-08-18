Transfer news live updates: Liverpool firm on Philippe Coutinho, Diego Costa dispute with Chelsea, Arsenal latest

Liverpool’s hopes of keeping Philippe Coutinho appear to hang in the balance heading into the final two weeks of the transfer window, with the Premier League club determined not to sell him and Spanish side Barcelona ready to ‘fight’ for his signature.

Coutinho has made it clear that he would like to join Barca and handed in a transfer request this time last week, albeit one that was immediately rejected.

Chelsea meanwhile have been told by unhappy striker Diego Costa that he will not come back to London to play for the club and wants to be sold to Atletico Madrid immediately as his stand-off with the club continues.

Tottenham, who face Chelsea this Sunday in their first Premier League encounter at Wembley Stadium, are close to completing their firs signing of the summer after agreeing a deal in principle for Ajax’s Davinson Sanchez, which will cost £28m and could rise to as much at £42m for the 21-year-old defender.

Finally, Manchester City are expected to make a second offer of around £22m for West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans, having already seen an £18m offer rejected for the former Manchester United centre-back.

