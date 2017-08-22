Transfer news live updates: Liverpool win Coutinho battle, Arsenal midfielder latest, Spurs move for Ross Barkley

Barcelona have abandoned their attempts to sign Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho and will now target Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria, in the hope of landing the former Manchester United player as the suitable replacement for Neymar.

Barcelona have seen three bids rejected by Liverpool, the last of which was believed to be worth £119m, and despite the player handing in a transfer request, it appears that Liverpool have won the battle to keep hold of the Brazilian.

Tottenham are ready to move for Everton midfielder Ross Barkley, but could offer as little as £20m in the hope of a cut-price deal. The England international is currently sidelined with a groin injury and, following the arrival of Gylfi Sigurdsson at Goodison Park, is currently out of Ronald Koeman’s plans.

United are being linked with a move for highly-rated Fulham defender Ryan Sessegnon, even though the 17-year-old left-back is a transfer target for Spurs. With doubts over Luke Shaw’s long-term future at Old Trafford, Sessegnon is being monitored with a view to a future move.

Finally, as reported by The Independent on Monday night, Manchester City have switched targets and will now look to sign Middlesbrough centre-back Ben Gibson, following a breakdown in their pursuit of West Brom’s Jonny Evans.

