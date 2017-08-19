Transfer news live updates: Liverpool guaranteed £80m in Philippe Coutinho offer, Chelsea laugh off Diego Costa row

Barcelona’s £119m offer for Philippe Coutinho, which Liverpool rejected on Friday, only guaranteed £80m to the Premier League club, with the rest of the deal made up of bonuses based on the number of trophies that Coutinho wins at the Nou Camp as well as claiming the Ballon d’Or.

Liverpool have now rejected three offers for Coutinho, despite the players insistence that he wants to join Barca after handing in a transfer request a week ago. The attacking midfielder has not played for the Reds since pre-season due to a back injury, but the Merseyside club are determined not to let him go.

The stand-off between Chelsea and Diego Costa took a fresh twist on Friday when the Brazilian-born Spain international ordered the club to sell him to Atletico Madrid and accept a lower fee because they were pricing him out of a move, only for Antonio Conte to laugh off his claims in his pre-match press conference.

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea looks certain to stay at Old Trafford this summer, but that may not be the case next year with the club reportedly keen on AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma, should Real Madrid come back in for their Spanish No 1.

Finally, Paris Saint-Germain have warned Arsenal off midfielder Julian Draxler, who looks to have a future at the Parc des Princes despite Neymar’s arrival.

