Transfer news live updates: Philippe Coutinho Liverpool latest, Chelsea want Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Chelsea will look to meet Antonio Conte’s demands by bringing in more players this week, with reports suggesting that Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be the first to arrive at Stamford Bridge for as much as £35m.

The England international’s career has somewhat stalled at the Emirates, and with the 23-year-old in the final year of his contract, Arsenal could look to cash in on him and sell the midfielder to their London rivals.

Chelsea have also demanded that wantaway striker Diego Costa returns to the club after going AWOL for the last month, with the club fining him two weeks’ wages believed to be worth £300,000. They have issued a series of expectations for Costa to meet upon his return.

Tottenham are closing in on their first signing of the summer after Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez told Ajax that he wants to leave the Dutch side. As revealed by The Independent, Spurs are keen on signing the 21-year-old, and officials have flown out to the Netherlands to try and structure a deal.

Finally, the Premier League clubs are believed to have unanimously voted to end the transfer window before the start of next season, with the Premier League set to ratify the changes by the end of next month.

Follow the latest here...

