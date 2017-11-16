Transfer target Messi was beyond Manchester City, says Robinho

Robinho has claimed Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour told him the club would sign both Kaka and Lionel Messi.

Exciting forward Robinho, lured from Real Madrid to the blue half of Manchester in September 2008, was the first major arrival after the club was taken over by the Abu Dhabi United Group.

The Brazilian initially shone at Eastlands but then struggled for consistency and returned to boyhood club Santos on loan before moving to AC Milan.

Now back home and playing for Atletico Mineiro, the 33-year-old is gratified to see City leading the Premier League and playing good football after some early, optimistic transfer plans did not come to fruition.

"I spoke a few times with the owner Sheikh Mansour," he told the Daily Mail .

"He told me he was going to go big to get Kaka and Lionel Messi. Kaka was close. But Messi... I think Messi was beyond them.

