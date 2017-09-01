Transfer window rankings: Manchester United lead 'big six' as Arsenal and Chelsea miss out on key signings

The fact Jose Mourinho was so relaxed coming up to deadline said almost as much as his side's recent displays: Man Utd via Getty Images

1. Watford

Arguably the club who most backed their manager relative to their resources, and also signed the widest range of different qualities. Watford got Marco Silva strikers, players he knows like Andre Carrillo, and a decent English core to add some badly needed identity to a previously transient team in players like Nathaniel Chalobah and Tom Cleverley. There was a forensic nature to what they did, as was reflected in the forensic way they took apart Bournemouth last week.

2. West Brom

On a deadline day that was expected to involve so many massive deals, West Brom pulled off one of the most impressive in getting Grzegorz Krychowiak from Paris Saint-Germain. That didn’t just raise eyebrows but was in-keeping with the way they generally raised the level of their squad with signings like Kieran Gibbs, Oliver Burke and Jay Rodriguez.

3. Leicester City

They went about it rather quietly, but that was just one other reason why the 2016 champions enjoyed one the smartest transfer windows, even if they ended up losing Danny Drinkwater. They still kept Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez, and signed intelligently in additions like Harry Maguire and Vicente Iborra.

4. Manchester United

The fact Jose Mourinho was so relaxed coming up to deadline said almost as much as his side’s recent displays. The club completed signings for all the positions that he saw as crucial, as those early-season performances made clear, even if it would have been his preference to bring in another wide player.

It would in fact have been an ideal window if that wide player had also been the kind of star quality that truly elevates the overall standard of the team, such as Gareth Bale, and there is still an argument that United may end up ruing the inability to bring in that type of player. It is inarguable, however, that they have improved the balance and fluency of the squad.

5. Tottenham Hotspur

Their window is so much better than it looked like it was going to be a few weeks ago and, in the end, so much better than most of the division. Spurs added significant depth, added genuine coups in Andre Gomes and Fernando Llorente, and only lost Kyle Walker from their much-envied squad. The only wrinkle is that much envied squad could still have done with that extra bit of innovation and quality in attack, to really take them up a level. This window may not do that, but it is still a step above most.

6. Everton

Substantially improved their squad in most areas, but enough to bridge the gap between seventh and sixth or above? The lack of pace from a striker suggests not. A hugely progressive window, but no longer looks like a properly ground-breaking one.

7. Manchester City

City missing out on their top target in Alexis Sanchez will greatly colour their window - and will especially disappoint Pep Guardiola - but it shouldn’t be forgotten that their attack was already supremely well stocked, while they have strengthened a number of other key areas. The Catalan got the full-backs he wanted, and Bernardo Silva is likely to prove one of the signings of the summer.

8. Liverpool

For a time, it threatened to be a truly block-busting and game-changing summer as there was hope they would still add Virgil van Dijk and Thomas Lemar to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Mohamed Salah, with Naby Keita to come next summer - and that is pretty much the only reason why this otherwise good transfer now feels a touch underwhelming.

Liverpool have undeniably improved and also kept Philippe Coutinho, but not quite made the huge impression expected. It also remains debatable whether Jurgen Klopp has the depth, or the defence, for a full title challenge.

9. Swansea City

Made one of the most remarkable deals of the summer in getting Renato Sanches from Bayern Munich, topping off some clever business that also saw the gem of Roque Mesa arrive… but have also lost the defence-opening capabilities of Fernando Llorente. Whether Wilfried Bony can still offer that type of strikerate is open to question.

10. Stoke City

Given some of the fears for their campaign, they ended up making some very astute deals, adding the experience of Darren Fletcher, the sturdiness of Kurt Zouma and exhilarating speed of Jese.

11. Huddersfield

Their work in the market reflects their displays in the Premier League so far: progressive and confidence-inspiring, if also economy-defying.

