What transfers could still happen before end of transfer window?

The 2017 summer transfer window has already seen a number of big-money moves, but there is room for more business before the transfer windows shut across Europe.

Brazilian sensation Neymar made a historic €222 million move to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona and the Catalan outfit subsequently forked out €105m to Borussia Dortmund for the services of Ousmane Dembele.

With the transfer window set to close in a number of countries, Goal takes a look at the deals that could yet be sealed before Thursday's deadline.

DIEGO COSTA

Diego Costa's protracted exit from Chelsea sees the Spain international in exile in his native Brazil, refusing to set foot in London again. The striker is dead set on a return to Atletico Madrid and has been highly critical of his perceived treatment by Antonio Conte and the Blues.

While Costa is angling for a move to Atletico, he has plenty of admirers across Europe, with AC Milan among the list of suitors and Everton have also emerged as a possible - temporary - destination.

PHILIPPE COUTINHO

Ever since Neymar's move to PSG, Barcelona have intensified their focus on a number of new recruits and Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho is one of their main targets.

The La Liga outfit have had their efforts to land the Brazil international rebuffed and, despite the fact that Coutinho has made his desire to leave Anfield clear, he is no closer to a move to Catalunya.

Liverpool remain steadfast in their refusal to let the midfielder go, but Barca could theoretically change the Premier League club's mind with the right offer, which would surely be well over the €100m mark.

KYLIAN MBAPPE

