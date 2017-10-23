Transfers like Neymar's are inhuman, says Hoffenheim's Rupp

The 26-year-old midfielder is the latest voice to speak out against the big prices clubs are forking over to land the biggest stars

Hoffenheim midfielder Lukas Rupp is worried about the rising transfer fees being paid in modern football.

Just one year after Paul Pogba's €109 million move to Manchester United, the then-world record has been beaten three times.

The last transfer window saw Neymar become the world's most expensive player with a €222 million move to Paris Saint-Germain, who also signed Kylian Mbappe in a deal that will cost them €180m. Meanwhile, Barcelona signed Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund for a total of €145m.

Collectively, Premier League clubs spent more than double than any of their European counterparts in another record-breaking summer.

Rupp is the latest voice to speak out about the huge value attached to players, citing Neymar's move as an example of an "inhuman" change in the game.

"For me, these sums are not okay," the 26-year-old told Goal. "If you compare these prices with three years ago, it's mad. No player in the world is worth this money. Whether this is a Neymar or anyone else.

"You react like a fan when you hear about transfers like Neymar's. You think: 'This is not okay!'

"It's just like when you talk to friends. Everyone reacts the same and thinks that this development is inhuman."