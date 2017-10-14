Travis Pastrana: People think I’m crazy – but the crazy ones don’t make it

Travis Pastrana has had 32 operations in his 33 years, but he is upping the danger levels - Eddie Mulholland

This is the type off stuff Travis Pastrana does of a morning. Sitting astride a motorbike on a barge in the middle of the Thames across from the O2 Arena, he starts the engine, pulls back the throttle and proceeds to accelerate up a ramp.

Taking off from the top, he flies high above choppy waters, before landing on another barge, moored far enough away to be almost in another postcode.

As if this is not ludicrous enough, in the process he performs a backflip, spinning the bike through a full 360 degrees, and so becomes the first man to complete such a high-risk stunt.

The last rider, incidentally, who attempted the manoeuvre, back in 2006 in Long Beach Harbour, crashed spectacularly, fracturing several vertebrae.

“Could not have gone better,” Pastrana pronounced after braking with sufficient ferocity to ensure he did not go careering off into the river on completion of the leap.

“We had about a 20mph side wind, so it was like a golf shot, I had to aim a little to the left.”

Watching his jump, seeing the lack of space he had to work with, the way the two barges bobbed and drifted in the choppy water, the sheer, monumental danger of the act, it was impossible not to reach the conclusion that Pastrana must be bonkers.

Yet speaking to the man widely reckoned the foremost extreme sportsman in the world, he seemed remarkably calm, rational and sane.

“Everyone thinks you have to be crazy,” he suggested, “but the crazy ones don’t make it. You have to be confident in your abilities, you have to enjoy challenging yourself, but what you most have to be is an expert in risk-reward assessment.”

He may make it sound like a branch of accountancy, but Pastrana has been doing ridiculous things on bikes for as long as he can remember.

And he can remember every ridiculous thing with astonishing clarity.