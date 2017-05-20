Treeby cited over Francis incident

Stormers could be without Shaun Treeby after he was cited by Super Rugby for a high challenge on Blues fly-half Piers Francis.

Shaun Treeby could face a Super Rugby suspension after being cited for a tackle on Piers Francis during Stormers' 30-22 victory over the Blues on Friday.

Treeby caught Francis on the chin with a swinging arm in the second half of the clash at Newlands, leaving the Blues fly-half knocked out and concussed.

Referee Jaco van Heerden and TMO Shaun Veldsman opted to only award a penalty for the challenge rather than sending Treeby to the sin bin, much to the frustration of Blues coach Tana Umaga.

Umaga vowed to challenge that decision and Super Rugby officials appear to have agreed with the former All Black.

In a statement on Saturday, Super Rugby confirmed the citing commissioner had deemed the incident had met the "red card threshold for foul play" and would be reviewed by the SANZAAR Foul Play Committee on Sunday.

If found guilty Treeby could face a suspension.