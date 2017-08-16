Trent Alexander-Arnold reflects on 'dream' European debut after helping fire Liverpool to victory over Hoffenheim

Trent Alexander-Arnold could barely believe it after marking his European debut for Liverpool with a goal in the Reds Champions League play-off first-leg win over Hoffenheim.

The Liverpool-born full-back, deputising for the injured Nathaniel Clyne, opened the scoring in the 35th minute with a curling free-kick from outside the box. Liverpool added a second 13 minutes from time when James Milner's cross was deflected in by fellow substitute Havard Nordtveit.

But Hoffenheim, who saw Andrej Kramaric miss a 14th-minute penalty, grabbed a lifeline late on when Mark Uth halved the deficit.

"It is a thing of dreams to make your European debut for your boyhood club," Alexander-Arnold told BT Sport. "Especially to make it with a goal was very special for me.

"More importantly, we got the win. We are still a bit disappointed with the late goal but it is always good to take a lead back to Anfield. I kind of got egged on to take the free-kick, to be honest. I never put my hand up first but I had the confidence to take it and it paid off."

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson felt the German side's late goal slightly took the shine off the result.

"We will be disappointed with the late goal because we wanted to take a clean sheet back to Anfield," Henderson said. "At the end we will be disappointed with that, but overall we have got to be pleased with the result and how we played at times."