Trent Alexander-Arnold surprised to have been allowed to take Liverpool's early free-kick in Hoffenheim win

Trent Alexander-Arnold did not think he would be allowed to take the free-kick that he opened the scoring with in Liverpool's 2-1 Champions League play-off win at Hoffenheim.

The 18-year-old academy product stood over the dead ball with the more experienced Alberto Moreno, Emre Can and Roberto Firmino but, in Philippe Coutinho's absence, it was Alexander-Arnold who swept the ball home on his European debut.

Jurgen Klopp later revealed that he had told the youngster he had to take Liverpool's free-kicks in threatening areas, but Alexander-Arnold still expected to be over-ruled because of his relative inexperience.

“It is indescribable to be honest," he said after Liverpool's victory.

"Special in so many different ways for me personally and I've definitely ticked the box off.

“At first I didn't know it was going to go in but it was well placed and I thought it was a good free-kick and I was happy it went in.

“I've been practising free-kicks but I didn't think the senior players would let me take it to be honest, but in the end they did and I stepped up and scored and did well for the team.”

Steven Gerrard, the former Liverpool captain and now the club's Under-18s manager, hailed Alexander-Arnold's display as "special" and warned injured first-choice right back Nathaniel Clyne that he faces a fight for his place.

“It's always good to get compliments from your idol and I am hoping to live up to his words,” the 18-year-old said of Gerrard. “It is always good to have his backing and support.”