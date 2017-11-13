Trevor Sinclair arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and assault

Sinclair notably played for Manchester City, West Ham and Blackpool during his career: Getty

BBC pundit Trevor Sinclair has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and common assault.

The 44-year-old, who played for Manchester City, West Ham and Blackpool, was arrested after a woman suffered minor injuries when she was hit by a car.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "Police were contacted at 8.45pm yesterday (Sunday, 12 November) to a report of a disturbance at a house on Victory Boulevard in Lytham.

"Officers attended the property and found a man had already left the property in his car, a Tesla X60D.

"A short time later officers found the vehicle which had been involved in a collision with a woman pedestrian on Clifton Drive. She received minor injuries.

"The driver, a 44-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, common assault and criminal damage.

"He is currently in custody."

A post on Sinclair's Twitter account on Sunday evening said: "Racist old bill all over the Sinclair residence again tonight. Thank god as a black man I've not fallen asleep again."

