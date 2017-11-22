Trevor Sinclair summonsed to court on charges including assaulting a police officer and drink-driving

Trevor Sinclair is due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on December 19 - The Telegraph

Trevor Sinclair has been summonsed to court on charges including assaulting a police officer and drink-driving.

The BBC pundit and former England midfielder also stands accused of criminal damage and disorderly conduct in a police station, a racially aggravated public order offence and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

The 44-year-old is due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on December 19.

Sinclair was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, common assault and criminal damage on November 12 after his car was involved a minor collision with a female pedestrian near his home in Lytham.

Police said they had already been called to a disturbance at an address which the driver and vehicle had left.

Once located, Sinclair was detained before being arrested again for assaulting a police officer.

Lancashire Police said he would “face no further action” in relation to his initial arrest on suspicion of common assault and criminal damage.

Sinclair, who was born in London and grew up in Manchester, won 12 caps for England, including playing four times at the 2002 World Cup.

His clubs included Manchester City, Queens Park Rangers, West Ham United, Cardiff City and Blackpool.

It is understood he currently has no scheduled appearances on the BBC, for whom he has worked in recent years on the likes of Match of the Day and Football Focus.

A spokesperson for Sinclair did not respond to requests for comment upon his arrest earlier this month.