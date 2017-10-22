Triceps injury ends consecutive snaps streak for Browns' Thomas

The 10-time Pro Bowler entered Sunday's game with a sore knee, but it was a triceps injury that ended his consecutive-snaps streak.

Cleveland Browns left tackle Joe Thomas and his streak of consecutive snaps in the NFL is over at 10,363.

Thomas exited Sunday's 12-9 overtime loss against the Tennessee Titans in the third quarter with a triceps injury.

The 10-time Pro Bowler, who had never missed a play in 11 seasons, was injured on a three-yard Duke Johnson run to the left side of the line.

Thomas was quickly ruled out with the injury. He entered the game with a sore knee, but the triceps injury ended his record streak of consecutive plays.

The 32-year-old tweeted an update following the game, saying he would undergo an MRI on Monday.

The drive on which Thomas was injured ended with a 47-yard field goal as the Browns tied the game at 6-6.

Cleveland – who remain winless after seven consecutive losses – benched rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer early in the third quarter after he tossed his second interception of the game.

Cody Kessler replaced Kizer to lead the scoring drive on the next series.

Spencer Drango replaced Thomas, who was in noticeable pain but jogged off the field to an ovation from the crowd at FirstEnergy Stadium.



