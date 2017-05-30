‘We tried our best’ - Government College’s Odalumen on GTBank Principals Cup loss

The skipper of the Agege school hailed his side’s performance despite the fact they missed out on the top prize

Victory Odalumen believes Government Senior College gave their all despite their 5-4 loss on penalties to Isale Eko Grammar School in the female’s final of the GTBank Principals Cup at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

After either sides failed to get the winner in a cagey encounter that ended 0-0, the match headed to shootouts.

Chisom Igboamuche saw her kick well wide of the target to hand the Lagos Island team the victory.

“I’m not happy, but I know we tried our best,” Odalumen told Goal.

“The game we played was really tough because they were also ready for us like we were. Perhaps that’s how God wants it.

“I had the mind that we were going to win the penalties and lift the cup but I did not really know what happened. We have been training very hard.

“But next year we are going to put in more efforts. We will play to carry the cup,” she concluded.