Trinidad & Tobago vs USA: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

The United States men's national team can book a place at next summer's World Cup by avoiding defeat at Trinidad & Tobago on Tuesday night.

A comprehensive 4-0 win over Panama got the Stars and Stripes' campaign back on track and has left them in control of third place in the Hexagonal round.

Their final match is in Couva, Trinidad, and though a draw does not guarantee their qualification it should be enough barring a massive goal-difference swing.

Game Trinidad & Tobago vs USA Date Tuesday, October 10 Time 20:00 ET / 01:00 BST (Oct. 11)

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on beIN Sports and by stream via beIN Sports Connect.