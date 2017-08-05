Trio benched as Gilbert Selebwa rings changes in Muhoroni Youth squad

Bliss Kityo has been benched in Muhoroni Youth's Kenyan Premier League match against leaders, Gor Mahia.
Kityo who scored in his side's 1-1 draw against Sofapaka on July 29, will starts from the bench alongside Kennedy Rono and John Mark at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu .
Muhoroni are currently bottom of the table and only a win will push them off the relegation zone.
Starting XI: Salim Sowedi, Jacob.Odhiambo, Yusuf Mohammed, Faina Jacobs, Paul Muchika, Collins Agade, Ambrose Ayoyi, Fred Ochieng, Maxwell Onyango, Hassan Kiyoyo , Mudoola Faruk
Subs: Ochieng Gradus, Daniel, Robert Indimuli, John Mark, Francis Oduor, Bliss Kityo, Kennedy Rono