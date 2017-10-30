Troy Deeney facing three-match ban after FA charge over Joe Allen fracas

Troy Deeney lifted Joe Allen off the floor as tempers flared at Vicarage Road on Saturday - Getty Images Europe

Troy Deeney has been charged with violent conduct by the Football Association and is facing a retrospective three-match ban.

Deeney, the Watford striker, is set to miss three Premier League games after his confrontation with Stoke’s Joe Allen on Saturday, in which he appeared to clamp the Welshman’s face with his hands.

The 29-year-old, and Allen, were booked after the incident but referee Michael Oliver did not see the apparent “gouging” and Deeney is now facing an FA charge after a panel of former referees reviewed video footage.

Deeney has until Tuesday night to appeal but will miss Watford’s games against Everton, West Ham and Newcastle if he accepts the charge.

The injury-time flashpoint was one of many in a bad-tempered encounter, with Stoke securing a 1-0 victory after a goal from Darren Fletcher.

Ryan Shawcross and Jose Holebas get shirty Credit: Reuters More