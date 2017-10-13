The true cost of attending Premier League games revealed - and it's not as much as you might think

The average cost of tickets in the Premier League is £32 according to new research: Getty

The average ticket price across the Premier League this season is £32 and more than half of all fans are paying less than £30 per match, according to the league's second annual pricing survey.

Based on data from each club and compiled with help from professional services company EY, the study is the most comprehensive analysis of the actual cost of attending games.

Thanks to early-bird offers and loyalty discounts, one in three season tickets are sold below full price, saving fans a total of £10million across the season.

Last season, the league introduced a three-year cap on away ticket prices of £30 and this season's average away ticket will be £26.

The survey does not include a club-by-club breakdown of costs but it is understood the fall in the average cost of an away ticket is partly down to Arsenal's decision to price all away tickets at £26, a positive step for a club often associated with high prices.

In a statement, Premier League executive chairman Richard Scudamore said: "The loyal and passionate support of attending fans is hugely appreciated by clubs, their managers and players, and the Premier League. This research shows the excellent value clubs are offering across the league and the impressive commitment of their fans.

"I hope it will challenge commonly held perceptions about the cost of attending Premier League football and encourage even more people to consider going to a match."

The study includes tickets sold in all parts of Premier League grounds, except hospitality areas, and the per-match cost of season tickets is found by dividing its price by the number of games it covers.

As encouraging as the headline figures are, some critics will still point out these prices are higher than they are abroad and suggest a league which earns so much from broadcasting can afford to be more generous to those fans who create the atmosphere at games.