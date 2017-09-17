Trueman hat-trick leaves Wigan's play-off hopes in the balance

Jake Trueman's hat-trick on his full debut inspired Castleford Tigers to victory at Wigan Warriors, damaging the hosts' play-off hopes.

Wigan Warriors' Super League play-off hopes were dealt a major blow as the champions lost 38-20 at home to Castleford Tigers.

Castleford have been assured of a top-four berth since the regular season and secured first place last month, but there has been no let up from Daryl Powell's men in recent weeks.

This was a fifth straight success for the visitors and Wigan remain fifth in the Super 8s with one game remaining, having succumbed to a first-half ambush here.

Teenage full debutant Jake Trueman scored a hat-trick inside 33 minutes, adding to an early Greg Eden try, to give Tigers a 20-0 lead at the break, before Greg Minikin got in on the act after the restart.

Warriors' response was strong, scoring through Tom Davies, Sam Tomkins and Thomas Leuluai, before their fightback was cut short by Castleford captain Michael Shenton.

Willie Isa's try brought the game back to 32-20, but Minikin completed the scoring in the final minute.