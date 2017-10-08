Truex wins to advance to Round of 8

Sunday's win in North Carolina saw Martin Truex Jr. clinch his spot in the NASCAR Round of 8.

Martin Truex Jr. once again had a fast car as he won the Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Truex's Furniture Row Racing crew rose to the occasion in NASCAR on Sunday, getting their driver out of the pits first under caution with seven laps remaining.

The 38-year-old rocketed away from the field on the restart two laps later, and after a quick caution set up an overtime, he took off once again to win his sixth race of the season in easy fashion, clinching a spot in the Round of 8.

"Thanks to my guys. Everybody on this team is really amazing," Truex told NBC Sports. "The pit crew was flawless. We had track position and we were able to keep it."

Chase Elliott, still chasing his first career NASCAR Cup victory, finished second, his sixth career runner-up placing.

Kevin Harvick, who entered the pits for that final pit stop running second, was not so fortunate, losing four spots.

He fought back to finish third. Harvick, who had not won a race stage since the second race of the year, swept the first two stages on Sunday.

Kyle Busch, who started fourth, had a forgettable day from the start. He hit the wall three times and spun another, and ultimately finished 29th.

It got worse. After the event, Busch climbed out of his car and laid down on the ground, as medical staff tended to him. He got up a couple of minutes later with a smile on his face.