Trump to 'quickly' play golf with Woods and Johnson

United States president Donald Trump tweeted early on Friday to say that he will "quickly" sandwich a round of golf with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson at Trump National Golf Club between his official duties.

Woods is scheduled to make his return to competitive golf next week when he serves as the host of the Hero World Challenge, a PGA Tour limited-field event in the Bahamas.

Johnson, meanwhile, is the world's top-ranked player.

The president started his social-media day early, as usual when he is in Florida, with another jab at the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell over players' protests during the national anthem.

Trump apparently was referencing New York Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon kneeling before Thursday night's game against the Redskins in Washington, when tweeting in part: "Can you believe that the disrespect for our Country, our Flag, our Anthem continues without penalty to the players."

He then posted: "After Turkey call I will be heading over to Trump National Golf Club, Jupiter, to play golf (quickly) with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson. Then back to Mar-a-Lago for talks on bringing even more jobs and companies back to the USA!"