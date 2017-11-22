Trump arrives at Florida golf course after tweeting he would be 'having meetings and working the phones'

Alexandra Wilts
President Donald Trump (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump has arrived at a golf course three hours after tweeting he would be “having meetings and working the phones”.

At about 9.30 am, the President’s motorcade rolled into the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“Will be having meetings and working the phones from the Winter White House in Florida (Mar-a-Lago),” Mr Trump had tweeted earlier on Wednesday.

“Stock Market hit new Record High yesterday - $5.5 trillion gain since E. Many companies coming back to the U.S. Military building up and getting very strong.”

It is uncertain whether Mr Trump would be golfing with anyone. And it is possible he could be working the phones while trying to zip through 18 holes.

While Mr Trump often attacked his predecessor Barack Obama’s golfing habits, he himself has been no stranger to the golf course as President.

Golf appears to be the one of the few types of physical activity that Mr Trump engages in.

White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters told reporters that Mr Trump has a full schedule of meetings and phone calls on Wednesday.

She also said the President plans to make several calls this week, many of which will be related to tax reform.

