Trump calls for Lynch to be suspended as anthem row returns

The president's first tweet Monday pushed him into the sports world again after a weekend in which he tweeted about UCLA players in China.

President Donald Trump once again waded in on the row over NFL players opting not to stand during the United States national anthem, demanding that Oakland Raiders star Marshawn Lynch be suspended.

Lynch has not stood for 'The Star-Spangled Banner' since he came out of retirement to play with the Raiders.

Oakland lost 33-8 to the New England Patriots in a game played in Mexico City on Sunday. Lynch stood for the Mexican anthem, but took a seat during his homeland's.

Trump tweeted on Monday: "Marshawn Lynch of the NFL's Oakland Raiders stands for the Mexican Anthem and sits down to boos for our National Anthem. Great disrespect!

"Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down."

Lynch's move on Sunday was not unprecedented. Earlier this season, in NFL games in London, some players kneeled for the US anthem but stood for 'God Save the Queen'.

NFL players have kneeled or sat during the anthem for over a year in protest at social injustice in the United States. Trump has previously called for players to be banned and referred to people who did not honour the anthem as "sons of b*****s" at a rally in September.