Donald Trump became the first sitting president to present the Presidents Cup trophy.

United States president Donald Trump made Presidents Cup history at Liberty National Golf Club on Sunday.

After dispatching the Internationals 19-11, the USA team were greeted by president Trump during the awards ceremony.

It was the first time in Presidents Cup history that a sitting president presented the trophy.

USA needed just one point on Sunday to earn the win after a dominant first three days.

Daniel Berger delivered the winning blow with a 2 and 1 win over Kim Si-woo.