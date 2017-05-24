Formula One: Monaco Grand Prix is like trying to ride your bike in the kitchen - Felipe Massa

Ever tried riding your bike in the kitchen? Felipe Massa says it's like driving a Formula One car at Monaco.

The Monaco Grand Prix is a Formula One race like no other and Felipe Massa offered up a unique comparison to highlight just that on Wednesday.

Speaking at the drivers' news conference, the Williams man likened racing through the streets of Monte Carlo to "trying to ride your bike in the kitchen".

Massa also says he is happy to be back in Monaco as a driver having initially intended to retire at the end of the 2016 season.

"It's a big challenge to race here in Monaco," he told reporters. "I was thinking last year that I would miss it.

So, if you want to replicate the Monaco GP experience, hop on your bike and head towards the pots and pans.