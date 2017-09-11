Tsepo Masilela and Ramahlwe Mphahlele to miss the rest of 2017, Itu Khune returns for Kaizer Chiefs

Masilela and Mphahlele have cemented their spots in Komphela's starting line-up, and their absence will no doubt impact the club's plans negatively

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that Tsepo Masilela and Ramahlwe Mphahlele will be out of action for three and four months respectively with injuries.

This means the duo will miss the remainder of the 2017, and Steve Komphela will have to cope without his two of his most experienced and reliable full-backs.

To make matters worse, Sibusiso Khumalo is also sidelined for the next three weeks, and Philani Zulu will be expected to deputize for the two left-footed defenders.

Furthermore, Chiefs revealed that Teenage Hadebe will be out for eight weeks, as Goal exclusively reported about a week ago.

Emmanuel Letlotlo on the other hand, is recovering well from the knee injury, but he is only expected in January 2018.

On a lighter note, Itumeleng Khune has returned to full training, having rejoined his teammates on Friday.

He will be expected to travel to Cape Town on Wednesday where Chiefs will take on Cape Town City in the league.

Ryan Moon has also recovered from the injury he suffered while on national duty with Bafana Bafana during the Chan qualifying campaign. He is expected to resume full training this week.