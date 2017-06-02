Tshabalala and Mphahlele win big at Kaizer Chiefs awards

The Glamour Boys rewarded their top performers at a glittering function in Midrand

Kaizer Chiefs full-back Ramahlwe Mphahlele had a night to remember at the club’s awards ceremony in Johannesburg on Thursday.

The 27-year-old was named Amakhosi’s Online Player of the Season and Players' Player of the Season following his solid performances which saw the club remain in the title race for the better part of the recently ended campaign.

Mphahlele also walked away with the club’s Fair Play accolade, while he also won two Player of the Month awards for November and May.

Meanwhile, Siphiwe Tshabalala was voted by Amakhosi fans for the Fans Player of the Season prize to add to the Player of the Season, Player of the Month for April, Goal of the Season and Top Scorer awards he received on the night.

Zimbabwean winger Edmore Chirambadare was named the club's most improved player for the 2016/17 season.

The 25-year-old, who joined Amakhosi at the beginning of the season from Chicken Inn, had a slow start to his career, but did well to dislodge George Lebese in Steve Komphela's team towards the end of 2016.

He managed 22 appearances in all competitions and found the back of the once in the process.

The club also handed out the Appreciation award to the technical team and the players.

Here is the full list of individuals who won on the night:

Lorenzo Gordinho – Player of the Month (August, September and October).

Ramahlwe Mphalele – Player of the Month (November and May).

Siphiwe Tshabalala - Player of the Month (April).

Joseph Molangoane – Player of the Month (February/March).

Bernard Parker – Player of the Month (December).

Ramahlwe Mphahlele - Online Player of the Season, Players’ Player of the Season and Fair Play awards.

Siphiwe Tshabalala – Player of the Season, Fan Player of the Season, Goal of the Season and Top goalscorer awards.

Edmore Chirambadare - Most Improved Player of the Season.

Louis Tshakoane (PRO from 1982-1999) - Chairman's Special Award.