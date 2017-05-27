Tennis: Tsonga edges Berdych for maiden clay-court title

The inaugural Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon was won by Jo-Wilfried Tsonga after he beat Tomas Berdych.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga claimed the first clay-court title of his career as he edged Tomas Berdych in two tight sets to win the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.

Tsonga had already won two ATP titles this year in Rotterdam and Marseille and, ahead of the French Open, added a third in the inaugural edition of the ATP 250 tournament.

The Frenchman delighted the home crowd by earning a 7-6 (7-2) 7-5 triumph against his Czech opponent.

Tsonga saved set points to hold and level the first set at 5-5, and went on to dominate the tie-break, which he wrapped up when Berdych smashed a forehand wide.

READ MORE: Bellerin admits Arsenal fans’ abuse taught him to ‘man up’

READ MORE: Gazza at 50 - Free spirit with self-destructive tendencies

The second set also looked set to be decided by a shoot-out, Berdych snuffing out a break point for Tsonga at 4-3 down.

However, from 30-0 in the final game of the set, Berdych collapsed, Tsonga fighting back to go 40-30 up and then being handed the victory as the world number 14 double-faulted at the worst possible time.