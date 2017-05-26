Tuchel has 'goosebumps' from Dortmund's Pokal run

Thomas Tuchel has been "getting goosebumps" reliving Borussia Dortmund's route to the DFB-Pokal final and is dreaming of one more "amazing story" against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Dortmund have endured a hit-and-miss campaign and struggled to a third-place finish in the Bundesliga, some 18 points adrift of champions Bayern Munich.

Head coach Tuchel's future at Signal Iduna Park has also been under severe scrutiny after being at loggerheads with CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke.

But the cup run has provided some relief for Dortmund, who defeated rivals Bayern 3-2 in a thrilling semi-final to punch their ticket to the Berlin showpiece.

Marco Reus Borussia Dortmund DFB Pokal More

And Tuchel hopes those memories can spur Dortmund to ending their season with silverware against Frankfurt, who finished 11th in the Bundesliga.

"I am getting goosebumps when I look at our path to the final," Tuchel said at a news conference.

"We have watched these images over and over again over the past few weeks. Some amazing stories have taken place.

"Now we are here for the final and we want to win it. We have been here before and that gives us a certain calm, but we are facing a tough opponent. There is no doubt about it, it will be a tight affair.

"Frankfurt are very physical and played some special football in the first half of the season. They have been great to watch, they are very courageous and it is unpleasant to defend against them. They were a bit unfortunate after the winter break, but they look very confident.

"It would be a great ending to the season to win the cup. I feel privileged to be here again for the second time. This final was one of our objectives. We wanted to get here to win it and that is our next goal."