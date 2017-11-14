TUES NOV 14 1215 Cristiano Ronaldo wins the Goal 50

The Portuguese superstar has claimed the award for the fifth time, moving him one clear of his great rival Lionel Messi

Real Madrid and Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has won the 2017 Goal 50.

The 32-year-old forward retained the title after firing his club to a second successive Champions League triumph, an historic feat that saw him beat Gianluigi Buffon to top spot in our annual vote on the best player in the world over the past 12 months.

Ronaldo netted 25 times in 29 appearances during Real's Primera Division-winning campaign - their first since 2012 - but it was in European competition that he once again excelled.

The former Manchester United winger scored five times in Madrid's 6-3 aggregate win over Bayern Munich, deciding the tie in his side's favour with a sensational second-leg hat-trick at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ronaldo then bagged another treble in his very next European outing, against Atletico Madrid, to earn los Blancos a place in the final in Cardiff, where a brilliant double helped Zinedine Zidane's side become the first to retain the Champions League courtesy of a 4-1 win over Juventus.

Buffon finished as a runner-up on the night in question and he also came off second best in our Goal 50 vote.

The Juventus and Italy captain had never previously finished higher than 16th, in 2015, but he was rewarded for leading his club to another domestic double, as well as his exploits in the Champions League, with Buffon going 600 minutes unbeaten during the Bianconeri's run to the final.

Ronaldo's club-mate Luka Modric finished third, recognition for the pivotal role he played in Real's success in 2017, with the Croatia midfielder proving particularly decisive in the second-half demolition of Juve in Wales.

Before last year, four-time Goal 50 winner Lionel Messi had never finished outside of the top three but he once again ranked fourth - in spite of the fact that he racked up a whopping 54 goals in 52 games in all competitions for Barcelona last season.