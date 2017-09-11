Tuesday night's remaining PSL action Preview: Maritzburg United face AmaZulu in KZN Derby

The Team of Choice will look to continue their impressive run in the KZN Derby, while Rise and Shine and the Chilli Boys will search for three points

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) resumes on Tuesday evening with several mouth-watering encounters on offer.

Polokwane City will look to continue from where they left off before the international break as they prepare to host Bloemfontein Celtic on Tuesday night.

Phunya Sele Sele have had an average start to the campaign as they are yet to win a match thus far, having played out to two draws in as many matches.

Meanwhile, Rise and Shine are currently sitting in fourth position on the table and will be looking to build on their recent victory over Mamelodi Sundowns. Coach Bernard Molekwa will be hoping for talisman Rodney Ramagalela to continue to have his goalscoring boots for the clash at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

In Port Elizabeth, Baroka FC are in for a baptism of fire when they take on Chippa United.

The Chilli Boys are once again dancing to the tune of coach Dan Malesela, and although they opened their domestic campaign with defeat, they will take much confidence from their impressive victory over AmaZulu.

However, Bakgaga have proven not to be slouches this season as they are yet to suffer defeat.

With a talented squad at coach Kgoloko Thobejane’s disposal, they could have a surprise in store for Chippa.

Going into the clash, Chippa hold the psychological advantage. In two previous meetings between the two clubs, the Eastern Cape outfit has been victorious on both occasions, and with players such as Kurt Lentjies within their ranks, they will fancy their chances.

Lastly, in the pick of the encounters, a KwaZulu-Natal Derby is on the cards as AmaZulu prepare to host an in-form Maritzburg United side. The Team of Choice is currently sitting top of the PSL log level on points with Cape Town City with a superior goal difference.

Although, Maritzburg have hit the ground running, they will be reeling from their recent MTN 8 defeat against SuperSport United and will look to return to winning ways in Durban. Ahead of the clash, coach Fadlu Davids will have a selection headache on his hands with new signing Yazid Atouba set to miss the clash through suspension.

On the side of Usuthu, coach Cavin Johnson will look bounce back from their recent defeat against Chippa and will be without defender Sadat Ouro-Akoriko for the clash, who is still serving a suspension.

Despite Maritzburg looking strong ahead of the game, they also have history firmly in their favour. In 18 previous meetings between the two clubs, AmaZulu have only been on the winning side on four separate occasions, with Maritzburg winning eight. The most recent encounter took place during the 2014/15 season and saw Maritzburg defeat their neighbours 2-1.