Tuilagi and Solomona sent home from England camp

Manu Tuilagi and Denny Solomona have been sent home from England's training camp over "team culture issues", the Rugby Football Union (RFU) has said.

Leicester Tigers powerhouse Tuilagi last represented England in the 2016 Six Nations having been dogged by injuries, the latest a knee problem that has sidelined him since January.

The centre was included in a 37-man squad that met for a pre-season training camp in Teddington and was set to be among the players attending the launch of England's new team kit on Monday.

However, he will no longer be attending with the RFU saying via a short statement: "Denny Solomona and Manu Tuilagi have been sent home today from England's training camp following team culture issues.

"We will not be commenting further."

Solomona's two England appearances came during June's tour of Argentina, where head coach Eddie Jones was without several key players due to the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand.

The Sale Sharks winger, a rugby league convert, scored a late solo try as England won the first Test against the Pumas 38-34.

England will face Argentina, Australia and Samoa in November and are set to rest a number of players who were involved in the Lions tour.