Tunisian referee named for Nigeria vs. South Africa clash

The north African has been named as the arbiter for the Super Eagles' crunch tie against Bafana Bafana

Tunisia’s Youssef Essrayri has been appointed as the referee for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Nigeria and South Africa in Uyo next month.

The 40-year-old will be assisted by compatriots Yamen Melloulchi as the first assistant referee, while Hassen Abdelali will serve as the second assistant referee and Said Mohamed Kordi, the fourth Official.

Liberia’s Andy Quamie will be the match commissioner while Kotey Alexander Neequaye from Ghana will be the referee assessor.

Essrayri became a Fifa badged referee in 2012, and he has since then taken charge of a number of international matches, which includes World Cup qualifying tie between Senegal and Cape Verde in October 2016.

The game is scheduled to take place at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on June 10.